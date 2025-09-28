Man Rejects Rs 45 Lakh Job Offer Over High Workload. Internet Debates Move

A recent Reddit post by a techie based in Gurugram has sparked a fresh debate about prioritising work-life balance over salary. The user stated that they were feeling guilty over declining a Rs 45 lakh offer in Bengaluru, which they passed on due to concerns about the expected workload and the need to relocate.

"I got two offers, one is form an MNC for 38 LPA and another is from a top OTT platform in India for 45 LPA," wrote the user in the r/developersIndia subreddit.

"But I needed to move to Bangalore, away from my current location, which is Gurgaon and work pressure was high there. I rejected it, and feeling guilty. Should I choose money or stability."

The user also revealed their career trajectory, beginning with a Rs 3.8 lakh package at a service-based MNC before making three strategic job switches, which culminated in their current annual compensation of Rs 38 lakh.

See the viral post here:

'We make money to...'

As the post gained traction, social media users chimed in with their responses, with the majority telling the techie not to worry about rejecting the job and focus on their mental well-being.

"I think after a certain LPA, work culture and WLB play a higher role in selecting offers," said one user, while another added: "We make money to live a happy life. Just remember that!"

A third commented: "38 itself is quite a big amount. So you did the right thing by choosing peace over high workload. You ll get another opportunity next year to take a shot on 50."

A fourth said: "If you're earning more than 20-25Lpa in India, the only thing you'll need to think about is work culture and the way your company treats you."