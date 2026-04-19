Man Praises Delhi Police After Lost Bag With Passport, Visa Recovered In Hours, Calls Their Response "Incredible"

A social media post by a man named Ganesh Tiwari has drawn attention after he shared how the Delhi Police helped him recover his lost bag containing important documents within a few hours.

Tiwari said that he lost his bag in Delhi while checking out of a hotel. The bag contained his passport and visa, which led to panic.

Tiwari reached out to the Delhi Police at Paharganj Police Station. He described their response as remarkable and said that within two to three hours, the police were able to trace and recover his bag.

Ganesh calls Delhi police response "Incredible." He thanked Delhi police through his post.

Check Out The Post Here:

Thank you for your kind words. 🙏

We're glad we could assist and ensure your belongings were safely recovered.



Your trust motivates us to serve better every day.#DPCares#TogetherForSafety#DelhiPolice4You https://t.co/tZWXyUb9sh — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 18, 2026

Police Response To Post

The Delhi Police also replied to his post, thanking him for his kind words. They said they were glad to assist and ensure that his belongings were safely recovered. They added that such trust motivates them to serve better every day.

Delhi police wrote, "Thank you for your kind words. We're glad we could assist and ensure your belongings were safely recovered. Your trust motivates us to serve better every day."