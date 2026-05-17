Man Pays $697 Rent, Climbs 134 Steps To Smallest Apartment In Paris, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a very small apartment in Paris has gone viral on social media, giving viewers a look inside a compact living space and the life of its tenant. The clip was shared on Instagram by Sebastian Hedberg, where he is seen speaking to a tenant who says he lives in what he calls the "smallest apartment in Paris" and pays €600 in rent.

The video begins with Sebastian asking how much rent he pays in Paris, and the tenant replies that he lives in the smallest apartment in the city and pays 600 euros. When asked about the location and whether it can be visited, the tenant says it is right around the corner and suggests going there. He also says that he found the place on a website called Leboncoin.

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As they arrive at the building, Sebastian says that it looks very Parisian. The tenant responds that they should wait to see the view and adds that he lives on the seventh floor. When asked if there is an elevator, he says there are 134 steps.

Reacting to this, Sebastian says that it is going to be the sport of the day. The tenant then welcomes viewers into the apartment, saying welcome home.

Inside the apartment, Sebastian reacts with surprise, saying it is crazy. The tenant then gives a short tour, saying "welcome home" and adding that it is quite unusual. He shows where his clothes are kept in a small space and points out that the shower is located right across.

Despite the limited indoor area, the balcony stands out as the main feature of the apartment. Looking at the balcony, Sebastian says it is impressive and asks if it is his favourite part of the apartment. The tenant replies that it is his favourite and says he never gets tired of it. Standing there, he adds that they have Paris in their hands.



