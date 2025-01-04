Man Loses 27 Kg In 4 Months, Reveals 3 Fat-Loss Meals That Helped Him Shed The Weight

In today's world of junk food, irregular routines, and disrupted biological clocks, it's easy to gain extra weight. However, once those extra kilos settle in, they're tough to shed. It takes a lot of effort and diet control to get back in shape. When someone manages to do this brilliantly, their "fat to fit" journey often goes viral. This is exactly what happened with one of the clients of fitness coach Yatinesh Nirbhavne, whose transformation story has taken Instagram by storm.

The coach recounted Omar's fitness journey, which included losing over 27 kilograms in just 4 months, in a recent post. Additionally, he shared information regarding the three fat-loss meals Omar ate in order to drastically reduce his weight.

"Meet Omar, He has reduced 27 kg of fat in just 4 months. Day 1 weight = 95 kg. Day 120 weight = 68 kgs Duration: Total fat loss is 27 kgs in 120 days," he wrote in the caption.

Omar used to weigh 95 kg, according to the fitness coach. He lost 27 kilograms in 120 days, or around four months, when he followed a fat-loss course. He weighs 68 kg now. Omar followed the two sets of fat-loss diet programs that Yatinesh provided, which included three different meal alternatives, to undergo the dramatic change.