Man Jobless For Over 2 Months Opens Up On Metro City Costs And Mental Exhaustion

Losing a job can affect more than just a person's career. For one man, more than two months without work has brought mental fatigue, financial pressure, and concerns about staying connected to the professional world while searching for a new opportunity. Shubh shared a video on Instagram discussing his situation after losing his job. He mentioned that, having been unemployed for two and a half months, he is grappling with both mental exhaustion and financial pressure.

Shubh explained that it has been two and a half months since he left his job, and his daily life has become monotonous during this period. He described the situation as mentally draining.

He said that he had lost his job and had been without one for two and a half months. He added that there was nothing going on in his life and that it was just mental fatigue and the same routine, with nothing else.

Shubh noted that the financial pressure of living in a metro city feels much heavier when there is no regular income. He mentioned that expenses like rent, electricity, and other bills are being covered by his savings each month.

He added that the burden of living in metro cities was different, with monthly costs such as rent, electricity, and various other expenses eating into savings. He said that the pain was something else entirely and added that he did not know what to say.

Shubh acknowledged that job opportunities exist, but noted that having professional connections can help in finding a new role. He urged juniors and working professionals to build their networks.

Shubh mentioned that he had reached out to people he knows but hasn't secured another job yet.

He also highlighted the difference between self-learning and the practical experience gained by working in a company.

He said, "But look, when you are part of a company, you constantly learn, practice, and understand things. But really, how well can you write it all down? How many notebooks can you fill? You'll eventually forget it anyway. That's why the practical knowledge you gain in a company is something you simply can't get anywhere else."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users reacted to the post, and many expressed that they could relate to Shubh's situation.

One user commented, "Totally agree with you brother."

Another user noted, "Be Positive! God has a plan for everyone."

"Going through the same situation," added a third user.

