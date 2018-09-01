Man Impaled By Rod Plays On Phone While Waiting For Ambulance In China

A video shared by Pear Video shows the accident victim playing on his phone.

In a bizarre incident in China, an accident victim impaled by a rod through his chest remained extremely calm while waiting for the emergency services to arrive - whiling time away by playing on his phone. The incident occurred last week in the city of Liaoyang in Liaoning province, according to the Shanghaiist. The accident happened when the unnamed driver collided with a guard rail, leading to a four-meter-long piece impaling him through the upper left side of his chest.

Miraculously, the man remained calm and was filmed fiddling around on his phone, even as the 13-foot-long piece of metal impaled him.

A video of the incident has gone massively viral in China. On Miaopai, a video streaming website, it has collected over 604 million views. It has also been widely shared and viewed on other platforms like social media website Weibo.

You can watch the video here.

Advertisement

The footage shows him being taken out from the car by a team of rescuers. He is seen checking his phone while being loaded onto the ambulance as well.

Last year, a man in China drove his scooter right into a 6-foot-deep sinkhole because he was busy looking at his phone.