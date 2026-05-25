Reddit User Highlights Why Bengaluru's Commute Is The Real "Hell" For People

A Reddit post about work culture in India is going viral on social media. In it, the user identifies the daily commute as a major issue.

The post, titled "Work culture in India is not hell. It is Subjective," was shared by a Reddit user who claimed to have worked in India as well as in Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

In the post, the user said people frequently describe work culture in India as "hell," but added that workplace experiences differ from person to person.

The user explained that work culture depends on what an individual wants from life and how much pressure they are willing to tolerate from their employer.

The Reddit user also compared Indian professionals with people working in Western countries. According to the post, locals in many Western nations are often comfortable staying in the same role for years and are less focused on aggressively increasing their wealth because healthcare and education are supported by the government.

The user said that Indians, on the other hand, are usually more focused on improving their financial position and achieving greater success.

The post further stated that many Indian professionals, whether living in India or abroad, continue to work towards earning more money and building financial security.

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Photo Credit: r/returnToIndia/Reddit

The user said most Indians do not usually take long breaks or sabbaticals to "find themselves." Instead, many people look for additional sources of income beyond their regular jobs, including side businesses, shops and real estate investments.

According to the Reddit user, the major issue affecting work-life balance in India is not always office culture but daily travel.

The user described commute as the real "hell" and said that life becomes much easier if people can work remotely, follow a hybrid model or live close to their workplace. The post added that traffic and long travel times are a major reason Bengaluru often receives criticism.

The Reddit user also argued that people are not necessarily forced to work extremely long hours every day.

According to the post, individuals can choose to work for shorter durations such as six or eight hours, although that may affect promotions, salary hikes or onsite opportunities. The user added that some people may still prefer this balance if they are comfortable with slower career growth.