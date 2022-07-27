Man Gets Hired By Google After 39 Attempts. His Story Is Now Viral

Tyler Cohen applied to Google for the first time in August 2019.

The story of a man who never stopped trying and finally got a job at his dream organisation Google is inspiring people online. Tyler Cohen applied at the tech giant not one or twice, but a whopping 39 times. He has shared the screenshot of all his email communication with Google, and the final one on July 19 when he got the job. Mr Cohen lives in San Francisco and worked as Associate Manager - Strategy & Ops at DoorDash before being offered a position by Google.

"There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have. 39 rejections, 1 acceptance," he said in the short LinkedIn post, which is now going viral.

The man has added creative hashtags like #acceptedoffer, #application etc. The post has been liked by nearly 35,000 people, and close to 800 users have commented on it.

The screenshot of his trail mails to and from Google show that he applied for the first time on August 25, 2019 but was rejected. He didn't give up and applied again for a position - twice - in September 2019. Mr Cohen was rejected both times. The screenshot further shows a gap of eight months from September 2019. Mr Cohen resumed applying again in June 2020 during Covid pandemic but got rejected every time until Jul 19, 2022 when he was selected by the tech giant.

Users are impressed by Mr Cohen's achievement and posted several congratulatory messages. Some users even recounted their own experiences.

"Mine was 120+ rejections from Amazon until I finally landed a position," said a user. "I'm at 83 applications, 52 rejections, and 1 waiting to hear back (final round). It's brutal out here," added another.