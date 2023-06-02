Man Fulfils Mother's Dream of Quitting Her Job, His Heartwarming Story Is Now Viral

Mr Goyal's Twitter post has accumulated nearly 6,000 likes and over 423,000 views.

A heartwarming story of a man who helped his mother quit her job to fulfil her dream is going viral on social media.

Ayush Goyal, from Punjab, who describes himself as a 9-5 accountant turned 4-figure copywriter on Twitter, shared on the microblogging site how his mother fulfilled her dream of quitting working to become a full-time mother and wife. He revealed that his mother was earning $70 (approximately Rs 5,500).

Mr Goyal said this was her dream and he recalled how they both had cried once in the bathroom because they had no money for his college. He claimed that Twitter not only changed his life but his mother's as well.

"My mum just escaped her $70/month 9-5 to become a full-time mother and wife. This was her dream. I still remember when we both cried in the bathroom because we had no money for my college. Twitter not only changed my life but my mother's as well. Grateful to my 764 friends," Mr Goyal tweeted along with two pictures of his mother - one which showed her working and another in which she is seen posing for the camera.

Mr Goyal shared the heartwarming story on Tuesday and since then his post has gone viral on Twitter. In the comment section, while some users called his story "inspiring", others called it "incredible".

"Very inspiring story, amazing work Ayush. Keep pushing for greatness," wrote one user. "Ayush, this brought tears to my eyes. That's incredible. More power to you! Following your journey, now," said another.

A third user commented, "You've no idea how much I love this. Keep on making yourself and your parents proud, Ayush," while a fourth added, "This is amazing. Nothing beats looking at your mothers face and realizing... Now she is ok and don't have to do those silly things. Congrats man .. Best wishes for both of you".

