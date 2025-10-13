"I Am Not Romanticising Delhi": UPSC Aspirant's Emotional Farewell Post Goes Viral

An emotional post written by a young man bidding farewell to Delhi has gained widespread attention on social media. The post, viral on X, has stirred the sentiments of those who have lived in Delhi and returned with fond memories. The post was shared by a man named Shubh, who spent 15 months in India's capital preparing for the UPSC. He described the experience as wholesome and painful, a journey that tested, nurtured, and transformed him from within.

Shubh wrote that his time in Delhi was a special part of his life. It emotionally shook him and made him mentally stronger. His post has touched the hearts of those who once made Delhi their home and then, at some point, departed from it.

He wrote, "After spending 15 months here, it feels so strange to just pack up my last one and a half years into a few suitcases and leave like Ranbir Kapoor walking away from weddings in climax scene. last July, i shifted to this city for upsc coaching, just like thousands of others who come from every corner of India, carrying hope and anxiety in equal measure."

Shubh described himself as a "Mumma's boy" who barely ever stepped out of his hometown.

"But something in me wanted to experience the madness to live in a city that never lets you rest, to survive in a place where no one knows your backstory. and Delhi... well, this city gives everyone a different story. to some, it gives trauma they'll never forget. This city humbles you, tests your patience and your fears, burns your skin in May, freezes your bones in January yet somehow still manages to grow on you with time," he added.

He expressed how much he loved spending time in Delhi and managed his expenses.

"I'm not romanticising Delhi, just acknowledging what it taught me. This year wasn't easy- mentally, physically, or emotionally," Shubh wrote further.

Shubh, at the end of the post, expressed that maybe someday he will come back to the city to relive the memories he is leaving behind.

He shared that the city taught him many things, but also gave him trauma he will never forget.

Shubh expressed that he's ready to step back, heal the wounds, and outgrow the version of himself shaped by past experiences.

Social Media Reaction

The emotional post went viral and gained the attention of social media users. One user commented, "Saying goodbye to the first city where you've lived for a fairly long time after leaving home, takes away some part of you with it. The evening walk in the park, the morning tea at nearby tea stall, the rain entering from your room's window and sometimes hot and sometimes cold food you had there will be in your memories always."

Another user wrote, "Will meet again brother. All the best."

A third user sharing her experience noted, "For a moment you forgot me - realizing it's not me who's writing this. I had almost the same experience with Delhi and UPSC. It was traumatic, yet deeply transformative. I couldn't make it through UPSC, but the journey taught me more about life than any exam ever could."