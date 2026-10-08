Man Earns Rs 60,000 A Month From Simple Tempered Glass Business, Internet Reacts

A social media user recently shared an incident on social media when they learned how the son of their cook turned a simple mobile accessory service into a successful business, allegedly earning a monthly profit of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. The inspiring story came to light when the user shared details online, claiming that they were "curious" about the business idea.

According to the post, the young man manufactures tempered glass and supplies it to nearby mobile shops. The business model is simple and started after the young man purchased a Rs 70,000 glass-cutting machine.

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Now, he makes smartphone protectors by following simple steps. He connects his phone to the machine, selects a mobile model, and the tempered glass is ready in 30 seconds.

The user claims that the cost per glass is Rs 8-10, and he sells it for Rs 25-30.

"He supplies nearby mobile shops," he said. "Monthly profit: Rs 50,000-60,000."

"Today I casually asked my house cook how he manages his family financially. He said, 'I earn, and my son also runs a tempered glass business,'" the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I assumed he had a small mobile repair shop."

But the cook corrected him and said that his son "manufactures tempered glass".

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See the post here:

Government rule for tempered glass

However, the business might get impacted, as recently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced new rules for screen protectors by putting them under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) registration.

The government took strict action against the sale of substandard smartphone screen protectors, also known as screen guards or tempered glass.

The government has added "screen protectors for smartphones" to the compulsory registration framework for electronic goods in a September 21 notification. The decision aims to protect users from poor-quality mobile accessories.

The government notification simply means that all manufacturers and importers selling glass screen guards in India must get their products tested and certified as per the benchmark IS 19348:2025. This particular benchmark will regulate key features like glass strength, thickness, scratch resistance, adhesives, and special coatings.

Social media reaction

The post gained significant traction with over 331,000 views and nearly 500 likes. It triggered a wide range of reactions across social media platforms. "You never know the scale of someone's hustle until you actually hear their story," one user wrote in the comment section.

"This is a great example of how a small business can work when the economics are simple. Low entry cost, fast production, decent margin, and repeat B2B customers," another user said.

"One business which can be hit is chapati bazaar. At 50+, I suddenly realise cooking dal and veggies is still convenient; the problem is with making chapatis. If I ever get soft, hygienic, fresh, ready-made chapatis from a reliable source, things would be a lot easier for me," a third user shared their idea.