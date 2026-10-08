Watch: Woman Makes 'Bone Marrow Birthday Cake' For Baby, Sparks Online Debate

A content creator and influencer has sparked a debate on social media after sharing a unique way of celebrating her baby's first birthday, People magazine reported. In an Instagram post, the woman named Bridget Levine revealed that she refused to feed her infant a cake made with flour and refined sugar. Instead, she opted for watermelon and whipped bone marrow as frosting. According to Levine, the recipe contains just two basic ingredients: watermelon and whipped bone marrow. In her video caption, she explained that her goal was to offer her child a nutrient-dense treat, which has healthy fats and essential minerals.

The video shows her using a solid block of watermelon shaped like a cake and spreading the savoury bone marrow over the outside. She then presented it to her baby, who appeared to enjoy eating it.

"At this age, I want the foods I serve her to do more than just fill her up. I want them to provide nutrients her growing body actually needs," the caption of the video read. "No refined sugar. No refined flour. Just real, nutrient-dense food turned into a birthday cake she absolutely devoured."

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The clip quickly went viral, pulling in millions of views and drawing mixed reactions from viewers online.

"I understand the benefits of bone marrow. I also understand the benefits of just having a little fucking cake on your birthday," one user wrote in the comment section.

"It looks nice, but genuinely why bone marrow? It would've made a little more sense for something like yoghurt or something else that's still healthy, but why Bone marrow? It seems like the type of cake you would make for a dog," another user said.

"So many people triggered on here lol. The baby clearly loves it and won't remember this anyway. There are soooo many benefits to no processed sugar before 3 years old, and I'm sure these parents will compromise when the child is old enough to go to parties and have other cake," a third user defended the woman's intention.

"Oh, and for those saying watermelon has as much sugar as a cake, maybe, but it's also filled with fibre, and the fat from the marrow will slow fructose absorption. This is really quite a healthy treat!"