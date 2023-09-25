Man Claims His Salary Was Cut After He Got Stuck In Company Elevator

The man says he was stuck in the elevator for three hours. Representative image

A Reddit user has shared a harrowing incident of getting stuck in an elevator on his way to work. He was shocked to later know that his company marked him absent due to the delay and chose to reduce his salary as a consequence. His post has gained considerable attention on the social media platform, drawing ire from many readers. The user delves into the persisting elevator problems in his office building and also talks about the experience of being trapped for an extensive three-hour stretch during the morning hours of the office.

"So yesterday, I was in the elevator, and it stopped working out of the blue, and the electricity also went off. I was not able to contact the maintenance department or my office. I tried to reach them by phone, and after several attempts, I was able to inform HR about my situation, and they sent a maintenance guy. After three hours, they got me out of the elevator," the Redditor wrote.

"When I was punching my in-time, HR said you were late, so you will be marked as absent, and your salary will also be deducted. I told them if you are marking me absent, I will take leave and go home, but my AM told me you have to work as they were short on staff. So I told them it's not my fault. If you allow me to punch in and correct the in-time, I will work, or otherwise, I am taking the day off, and they started to threaten me about appraisal and my work ethic, how I was making excuses, and do not put efforts and lack motivation," he added.

He said that he recorded the elevator accident and documented the conversation he had with the HR and AM, and was thinking he should escalate his grievance to a higher level.

Since being posted a day ago, it has received close to 500 upvotes and has amassed numerous comments.

A person wrote, "Wth. There is no way I will work if I am marked absent. In fact, your company should give you compensation for such an inconvenience. Switch your company."

"Seems like a toxic workplace. Find a new job if possible. Remember, the corporate world is not your friend," another commented.

"How do you even work in such a toxic work environment? If they wanted you to work, they should have marked it as a working day, but they want to not pay you but still want you to work. Is this the slavery era or what?" a third said.