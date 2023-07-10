'Man-child': Man Shares 70-Year-Old Mother Makes His Bed, Gets Schooled On Twitter

The man also shared a picture of his neatly made bed

A man named Kishore K Swamy proudly boasted on Twitter that his 70-year-old mother still makes the bed for him and referred to the mother's gesture as the "power of a homemaker". His tweet quickly gained attention and the social media users called his perspective really unfortunate and he was slammed for his 'spoiled' behaviour.

The man also shared a picture of his neatly made bed. "Though 70+ my mom ensures that when I reach home, my bed is comfortable. The power of a homemaker. There is no compulsion for her to do it. Yet she does it out of love. The value system that our dharma has inculcated protects this society," he wrote on Twitter.

Though 70+ my mom ensures that when I reach home , my bed is comfortable. The power of a home maker. There is no compulsion for her to do it. Yet she does it out of love. The value system that our dharma has inculcated protects this society. pic.twitter.com/t58Fir5IrT — kishore k swamy 🇮🇳 (@sansbarrier) July 7, 2023

The post soon started a heated debate on Twitter. A user wrote, "How shameless of you to not make your own bed every morning and then brag about your 70-year-old mother doing it for you. This isn't dharma… This is borderline harassment/abuse of the elderly."

Another user wrote, "Imagine how normalized it is to be a man-child that this person had the audacity to post this and expect a positive response… It almost feels like engagement bait."

"You still expect your mom to do your bed at this age, and you are bragging about it. Wow," the third expressed disappointment.

However, there was a section of social media users who saw the situation differently. A user wrote, "I am surprised by the comments from women here who do not understand motherhood. Your mom definitely feels happy doing this; never tell her not to do this."

"But the guy is clearly saying she has no compulsion, and it's purely out of love that she does it, and he DOES APPRECIATE it. The whole thing is about the appreciation of his mom," another user wrote.