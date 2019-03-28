Man Caught On Camera Shoving Python Down His Pants In Bizarre Robbery

CCTV footage shows a man hiding a python in his pants.

Police in Rockwood, Michigan are looking for a man who carried out a bizarre robbery by shoving a python down his pants at a pet store. Surveillance footage shows the man taking the snake from its cage at I Love My Pets store, putting it in his pants and walking out. According to Rockwood Police Department, the incident occurred last Wednesday.

Local reports state that the stolen snake is a 4-foot-long ball python named Pasta. When store employees discovered that Pasta was missing, they assumed it had slithered away. However, on checking CCTV footage, they found that the python had been stolen by the man who also bought a rat before leaving.

Employees for the store have now appealed for information that could lead them to Pasta the python.

"Someone stole our beautiful ball python who had just been adopted and was going home the same day he was stolen (Wednesday, March 20th) please if you have any information at all or know this individual, please alert us or the Rockwood police department, thank you!" wrote store employee Emily Scheiwe on Facebook, sharing footage of the incident.

The video has collected over 28,000 views and a ton of shocked comments.

"That's awful," wrote one person in the comments section. "Terrible! Hope they catch the man," said another.

Emily also shared a picture of the stolen python in the comments section of the video.

Another employee, Callie McLeroy, who has worked at the store for more than a year, told the News Herald that she is concerned for the man "because of the placement of where the ball python snake went." She also added that when it's hungry, the python tends to get aggressive.

In December, a man in Germany was charged for attempting to smuggle a boa constrictor onto an airplane by hiding it in his pants.

