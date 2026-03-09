"Hey Kiri": Bengaluru Man Turns Grandfather's Old Rotary Phone Into An AI Assistant, Shares Demo

In a creative blend of nostalgia and modern technology, an X user named Pankaj has turned a classic 1970s rotary telephone into a fully functional AI-powered assistant, sparking curiosity and admiration across social media.

In his post on X, Pankaj explained that he created the device because he was tired of talking to "ugly plastic boxes" like modern smart speakers.

With that in mind, he transformed his grandfather's old rotary-style phone into a voice-controlled AI assistant. The device sits on his desk and, from the outside, looks exactly like a simple vintage telephone from the 1970s.

He wrote in the post, "I just pick up the phone, say 'Hey Kiri,' and start talking to it-like booking a cab, scheduling a meeting, ordering Maggi, turning off the lights, or summarizing my emails. It does almost everything."

As soon as the receiver is picked up, the system activates to listen for voice. After saying the "Hey Kiri" wake-phrase, the AI assistant begins working, and the user can give commands.

Although it boasts so many features, it looks just like an old rotary phone from the outside.

The most striking feature of this project is its low cost. According to Pankaj, he built the entire setup for about Rs 2,307.

Now, this phone serves as a decorative item on his desk, as well as a useful AI interface.

Pankaj also shared photos of the device and a short demo video, showing the vintage phone being used as a conversational AI assistant.

Social Media Reaction

His post quickly caught the attention of tech enthusiasts and the maker community. Many social media users people praised the project.

One user commented, "You are a legend! But more than demo i loved the sic phone you got there."

Another user commented, "Using old hardware to build something new is such a fun way to learn."

"Looks cool in retro style," added a third user.