Man Asks Wife To Quit Job And Be A Housewife, She Demands Half His Company. See Viral Post

A query on the popular subreddit "Am I The A**hole?" recently gained renewed interest after being posted on X (formerly Twitter). A woman, with no other place to turn, sought the help of the internet in figuring out a domestic dispute of sorts. After her husband told her to quit her job and stay home and take care of the house and their children, she asked him for "half his company". "AITAH for telling my husband that he needs to give me half his company if he wants me to be a housewife?" the woman titled her post.

"My husband and I (both 35) have been married for 6 years and we have 2 children together and 1 on the way. He said that he wanted me to be a housewife and stop working. I was very disturbed by that but he explained that it was better for our family and children since he can afford very good living," the woman wrote.

Further, the original poster shared the reason behind her request. In the event the marriage works out then the money stays where it is. However, knowing how most marriages turn out these days, the woman said that she wanted to secure her future. Her argument was that in case the marriage ended in divorce, she would not be left without anything, especially considering that she had been taking care of everything at home all those years.

"After a few weeks thinking I told him that I would agree but only if I get 1/2 his company. He was surprised by this but I explained further that the more I stay at home the less chance I would have to find a well paying job should we ever divorce because I would have less merits, while he would stay making more money each year. So I want half of the company. If we never divorce, which is the goal of all marriages then it wouldn't matter but should it end, it would be the price of me staying home and raising our children so he could be less worried and stressed out (his words, that he would be less anxious and stressed out if he knew they were with me rather than with strangers in daycare or nannies). When I told my friends they called me the ass***e. My best friend was very angry and called me disgusting. So I am taken aback a little," the woman said.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 23,000 upvotes. In the comments section, users were mostly in agreement that the woman was justified in her ask. "NTA (not the a**hole) and shouldn't bend on this. You have as much a right to a secure financial future as he does. If he won't do this, he can't afford you or he is looking to create a power imbalance that puts you at a disadvantage. In future, keep your marital business to yourself. Your friends don't get a vote," wrote one user.

"To me, this sounds reasonable for exactly the reasons you've given. You don't want to be the bitter woman finding out in her 50s that waiting tables is her only option because her professional career skills have passed their due date, and your husband has moved on. You don't want to be trapped in a loveless or even abusive marriage because you're financially dependent. And you don't want to be a SAHM begging her husband for an allowance," commented another.

"NTA. I'm a man and I see nothing wrong with your request, you're just protecting yourself and your future in case things go south. You have every right to have financial security," said a third user.

Meanwhile, the woman later gave an update on her situation. She said that her husband has agreed to her demand and given her 49%.