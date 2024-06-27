Delhi Man's Shock At Receiving Rs 30,000 Electricity Bill: 'I Bought New ACs'

In the comments section, he clarified that his new AC units have five-star ratings

The scorching Delhi summer isn't just impacting residents' health - it's burning a hole in their wallets too. A man from Delhi recently shared his outrage on Reddit, posting a screenshot of his staggering Rs 30,000 electricity bill for June. The exorbitant cost left not only him stunned, but many others on the platform as well.

The Reddit user wrote, "Pain. How is this even possible." He also shared a screenshot from BSES Rajdhani, which says the amount of Rs 30,280 must be paid before July 9.

Delhi endured one of its hottest summers ever, with residents facing scorching temperatures and even reports of boiling tap water. To combat the heat, many relied heavily on air conditioning, but some, like a Delhiite who recently shared his story on Reddit, found their efforts foiled by the sheer intensity of the heatwave.

Despite replacing his 16-year-old AC units with brand new ones, significant energy bills remained a problem, likely due to his household running at least two ACs simultaneously.

"Bought new ACs thinking it'll save money. It did not, in fact, save money. Four ACs, out of which at least two running at a time," he wrote on Reddit.

In the comments section, he clarified that his new AC units have five-star ratings, which theoretically should have helped him save on electricity.

This is not the first time electricity bills have surged in the national capital region. Earlier this month, Jasveer Singh, co-founder of the Join Hood App, created a buzz on social media when he reported receiving a bill of Rs 45,000 for a single month.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have reported frequent power cuts in the city as authorities struggle to meet the demand.

