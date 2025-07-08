Redditor's Range Rover Flex Exposed By Internet Sleuth, Takedown Goes Viral

Social media is a mirage where people often push a larger-than-life image of themselves, while others are caught in the vicious cycle of jealousy and envy. A Reddit user attempted to project a similar image when he claimed to have bought a Range Rover at the age of 25 with his own money. Before others could doubt themselves or their achievements, a user posted a scathing fact check exposing the OP. The fact check has now gone viral, with social media users applauding the sleuth for exposing the Redditor's lies.

The OP posted a picture of himself posing with the car in the r/Indian_flex -- a subreddit where users are urged to flex their achievements, small or big.

"Bought my first car at 25. Living life BIG size," the OP wrote. However, the last four digits on the license plate remained visible in his picture, which allowed the user, claiming to be a lawyer, to issue a fact-check.

"This isn't a flex when it's daddy's money. If you want, I can write down all the details including DIN (director identification number) along with the entities owned by you and your family, but I won't do that to protect your privacy," the lawyer said.

"People here are competing with your dad, not you. Let your dad flex this one, or probably not, as it's black money stolen from the public," he added.

As the reply gained more upvotes than the original post, the OP replied, saying he bought the car with his own money and urged the lawyer to come settle the issue.

"Well let me clear something out. This very car is what I myself have earned. I don't have to prove this period. Aur baap bhi toh mera hai, mai flexx nhi karega toh kon? And don't dhamkify me brother, if you got any problem you surely know where I live or call me. It's not difficult to find my number. Ajao we will sort it out (It's my father. If I don't flex then who will? And don't threaten me)," he said to the lawyer.

The fact-checker later edited his comment to add more context to the matter and answer the Range Rover owner.

"I have nothing personally against you, little bro but let's set the record straight. Don't go around flexing like you're "living life king size" when it's not your life's work. It's your dad's money. This post is about personal achievement, and respectfully, this isn't one. You're 25, haven't earned a clean buck on your own, and you're out here parading someone else's money as your flex? Let's not pretend like you built this. You didn't."

'Exposed'

Reacting to the back and forth between the two, social media users said the lawyer/fact-checker had completely exposed the OP.

"Deep fried OP. This sub should make you a mod to verify these flexes," said one user, while another added: "I'm so happy this was called out. Any other hardworking 25 y/o would be beating himself/herself over not being able to afford a luxury car this early."

A third commented: "Haha you got exposed. Delete the post and go eat a humble ladoo."