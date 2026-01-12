Makar Sankranti 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, Traditions And Festivities Across India

Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti is one of the most widely celebrated harvest festivals in India, marking the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). In 2026, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14. Observed with regional fervour, the festival symbolises gratitude for a bountiful harvest and honours the Sun God for prosperity and well-being. Communities across the country embrace the spirit of Makar Sankranti with unique regional festivals such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, and Uttarayan in Gujarat.

Makar Sankranti holds deep astronomical importance. It is one of the few Hindu festivals based on the solar calendar, unlike most others that follow the lunar cycle. The festival marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days, symbolising the Sun's northward movement, known as Uttarayan. Flying kites, preparing traditional sweets like tilgul and laddoos, and performing cultural rituals add to the festivities.

Historically, Makar Sankranti has deep roots in ancient Indian traditions. It's associated with agricultural cycles and the harvest season, reflecting the profound connection between humans and the natural world. The festival is also linked to mythological stories, such as the victory of Lord Vishnu over the demon Sankarasura.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Tradition and Rituals

The day is celebrated with various religious rituals, the most prominent being taking a holy dip in rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna, and Cauvery. The Punya Kaal, or auspicious time to take a holy dip or perform rituals, is expected to begin early in the morning and continue till late afternoon, although exact timings may vary based on location.

People also perform Surya Arghya (offering water to the Sun), chant mantras, and donate essentials like sesame seeds, jaggery, blankets, and food to the needy. Charity (daan) is considered highly meritorious on this day.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Regional Celebrations