Mumbaikars Donate Shoes To Protesting Farmers, All Thanks To Viral Tweet

We are collecting footwear in Lower Parel, Mum, for protestors in Mumbai who have worn them out in the march from Nashik...pref new, hawaii/flip flop ideal, mid size..you can hook up with @KaleKrutika. Deadline is tomorrow noon: @b50@ShankkarAiyar — Govindraj Ethiraj (@govindethiraj) March 12, 2018

Hi. Due to the limited time period of the campaign and other logistical issues, we are not accepting money. Thank you for your support. For dropping footwear, you can contact me on 8780282414. — Krutika Kale (@KaleKrutika) March 12, 2018

Listen up folks, especially Lower Parel. If you're pained at the sight of sore, cracked, feet and want to donate slippers to the farmers, ping @KaleKrutika. Deadline: tomorrow noon. Details: https://t.co/Y1HT0ckf29



Please RT. cc @netra@anaggh — Anupam Gupta (@b50) March 12, 2018

Please remember - preferably NEW, hawaii, flip-flop. New. Please don't donate torn out, worn out stuff. Thanks. — Anupam Gupta (@b50) March 12, 2018