Mumbai With Farmers. Food, Footwear, Flowers For Protesters

Around 50,000 farmers have walked all the way from Nashik, skipped meals and slept in the open to reach Mumbai for their "Kisan long march".

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: March 12, 2018 14:27 IST
Locals distributed biscuits, snacks and water to the protesting farmers in Mumbai.

Mumbai: As thousands of farmers entered Mumbai on Sunday, having walked 180 km over five days to draw attention to their cause, they were greeted by a welcoming committee of residents, students and others.

Packets of biscuits, snacks and water were pressed into tired hands. Many had come with boxes of footwear, moved by images of calloused, blistered and even bleeding feet.

In Vikhroli, a schoolboy was among those who distributed food packets to the protesters. Resident associations lined up along the Eastern Express Highway, like in a marathon, handing out water and poha (snack).

As the large contingent of farmers in red caps passed through their neigbourhood in Mulund, some residents showered flowers.

Around 50,000 farmers have walked all the way from Nashik, skipped meals and slept in the open to reach Mumbai for their "Kisan long march".

When they reached Mumbai, they stopped at Sion in the suburbs. The plan was to march to Azad Maidan today, but after the state government's appeal, the farmers decided to march all night so they would reach the grounds without inconveniencing students taking exams today.

The gesture won social media and received a shout-out from scores, including celebrities and industrialists.
    
More and more residents of Mumbai have come out in the support of the "sea of red".

Organisations went with hundreds of boxes to Azad Maidan and distributed water, dates and biscuits.

Students and research scholars of IIT Bombay also joined in the march for some time, raising slogans and showing their solidarity with the protesting farmers.

The farmers are demanding a broader debt waiver program after some of them failed to qualify for any financial relief under government schemes last year. They also want better prices for their crops, halting the acquisition of land for projects like the bullet train and compensation for losses due to pest attacks and hailstorms.

