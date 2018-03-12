Mumbai With Farmers. Food, Footwear, Flowers For Protesters

Mondays are a time to share quotes about Motivaton to get to work.Over 35K farmers have walked for days to get to Mumbai.We Mumbaikars are fed by them..Seeing the elderly amongst them with calloused feet,I cannot preach about motivation.Their determination is enough of an example pic.twitter.com/DsEHwRawAw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 12, 2018

As long as the farmers and soldiers are willing to die for us, RESPECT



The moment they protest against any injustice, POLITICAL AGENDA



We love docile cows!#FarmersMarchToMumbai#FarmersMarch#KisanLongMarch#FarmersProtest#LongMarch#AzadMaidan — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) March 12, 2018

#KisanLongMarch gets a warm welcome from Mumbai's Sikhs. The Sikh community in Mumbai serves water and distributes food to farmers participating in the march! pic.twitter.com/IgzaTjtv2c — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 11, 2018

The ones who feed us are now marching along with thousands of others for their basic needs and rights. Imagine the pain that made them walk 200kms.. When will we wake up? It's time we support them! #FarmersMarchToMumbai — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) March 12, 2018