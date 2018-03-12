Maharashtra Farmers' March: In Mumbai, Around 50,000 Protesting Farmers To March To State Assembly

Mumbai: The roads leading to Mumbai turned into a sea of red as thousands of farmers marched around 180 kilometres - from Nashik to Mumbai - over the last six days. Tribals and farmers joined the protest in large numbers along the way, and according to the organisers, their numbers have increased from around 20,000 when they started six days ago to 50,000 at present.
Congress, NCP, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navanirman Sena and Shiv Sena, a part of the alliance ruling Maharashtra, have come out in support of the farmers.
The farmers plan to gherao the Maharashtra state assembly demanding complete loan waiver, fair pay and transfer of adivasi land to farmers who have been tilling it for years. They also want to implement the Swaminathan Committee report, which says farmers should be paid one-and-a-half times the cost of production and the Minimum Support Price should be fixed keeping this in mind.
The protesting farmers, camped at the KJ Somaiya Ground in central Mumbai's Sion, started moving towards south Mumbai's Azad Maidan last night. They reached south Mumbai's Azad Maidan around 5am this morning. From here, they will head to the state assembly which is around 2 km away.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Maharashtra farmers' protest:
"We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights," Mr Fadnavis told news agency PTI.
"We have set up a committee of ministers to hold discussions on their demands. I have invited them (farmer leaders) for talks. I have only made an appeal that they should not cause any problem to the traffic since it's an exam day and more than one lakh students will get affected," Mr Fadnavis said.
