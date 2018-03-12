Maharashtra Farmers' March: In Mumbai, Around 50,000 Protesting Farmers To March To State Assembly

"We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights," Mr Fadnavis told news agency PTI.





"We have set up a committee of ministers to hold discussions on their demands. I have invited them (farmer leaders) for talks. I have only made an appeal that they should not cause any problem to the traffic since it's an exam day and more than one lakh students will get affected," Mr Fadnavis said.