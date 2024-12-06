Mobile Internet Banned In Several Parts Of Ambala Ahead Of Farmers' March

Mobile internet and sending of bulk messages have been suspended - till December 9 - in parts of Haryana's Ambala district, minutes before a farmers group is to begin another 'Dilli chalo' march.

District officials have already issued orders banning gatherings of five or more people, and also ordered both government-run and private schools to shut for the day.

Over 100 farmers are to begin a foot march from the Shambhu border crossing at 1 pm to push for a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices. The demand for legal backing for MSPs is a core ask of protesting farmers nationwide and has been the bedrock of protests that began in September 2020.

This will be the second time farmers have attempted to march on the national capital this week.

On Monday farmers from Uttar Pradesh tried to walk to the Parliament. They were stopped at the Delhi-Noida border but the march caused massive traffic jams on both sides.