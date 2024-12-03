'Why Promises To Farmers Not Met': Vice President To Government

Jagdeep Dhankhar's comments come amid a spike in farmer protests.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar took up the farmers' issue and questioned the government on their behalf today, directing most of his queries at the Union agriculture minister. Pointing to the increase in the country's stature in the world forum, he asked how, under these circumstances, the promises made to farmers cannot be fulfilled. "Policy-making is not on right track," he added..

"Agriculture Minister, every moment is important for you. I request you to please tell me, what was promised to the farmer? Why was the promise not fulfilled? What should we do to fulfil the promise? There was a movement last year, there is a movement this year too. The wheel of time is turning, we are not doing anything," he said, speaking at a ceremony to mark the centenary of ICAR-CIRCOT (Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology) .

"For the first time I have seen India changing. For the first time I am realising that developed India is not our dream but our goal. India was never at such heights in the world... When this is happening, why is my farmer worried and suffering? The farmer is the only one who is helpless," he added.

There has been no response from Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who after helming the Madhya Pradesh government for around 15 years, became part of the Union cabinet after the April-May Lok Sabha election.

The Vice President is known to champion the cause of farmers. His comments come amid a spike in farmer protests.

Yesterday, farmers marched to Delhi to highlight their grievances, choking traffic in parts of Delhi and Noida.

Their long list of demands includes guaranteed compensation and benefits under newly laws. They have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February.