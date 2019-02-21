Night Without Food, Shelter For Protesting Maharashtra Farmers: 10 Points

50,000 farmers are expected to participate in 'long march' from Nashik to Mumbai

Nashik: For the second time in a year, thousands of farmers are marching for their rights after talks with the Maharashtra government remained inconclusive last night. After spending the night without food and shelter over their heads at Nashik maidan, farmers this morning started their march. They will walk 180 km from Nashik to Mumbai on foot, protesting what they call "betrayal" by the BJP governments at the state and Centre. The 'Kisan Long March', organised by Left party CPI(M)-backed All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) is expected to take over nine days to complete. Farmers are demanding loan waiver, minimum support price for crops, irrigation facilities and pension for agriculturists.