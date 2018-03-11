50,000 Farmers In Mumbai Plan Overnight March Before Showdown Tomorrow

Farmer's March: The farmers will move towards Azad Maidan in Mumbai around midnight

The numbers of the farmers swelled from 35,000 to 50,000 over the day, according to organisers

Farmers plan to gherao the state assembly to press for their demands of a complete loan waiver, fair pay and transfer of adivasi land to farmers who have been tilling it for years (PTI)

Farmers from Mahrashtra's Nashik district marched with blistered feet for about 180 km in the blazing sun over the last five days (PTI)