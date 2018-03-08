Thousands Of Farmers March From Nashik To Mumbai, Demand Loan Waiver

"We want the state government to refrain from forceful acquisition of farm lands in the name of development projects like the super highway and tracks for bullet trains," said Raju Desle, the secretary of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the farmers' group organising the march.
Nearly 25,000 farmers began the 180-km-long march on Wednesday evening, from the CBS chowk in Nashik. Farmers plan to reach Mumbai by Friday and gherao the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha on March 12.
The Maharashtra government has been under pressure after continuous protests by farmers who alleged the Fadnavis government did not honour assurances given to farmers when it announced a conditional farm loan waiver of Rs 34,000 crore in June last year.
Mr Desle of AIKS claimed that as many as 1,753 farmers have killed themselves since June last year.
Farmers are also demanding a complete change in the river linking scheme proposed to be implemented in Nashik, Thane and Palghar so that tribal villages are not submerged.