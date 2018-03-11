Maharashtra Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Marchers Pour Into Mumbai Streets

Over 30,000 farmers are demanding a complete loan waiver.

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 11, 2018 19:33 IST
Farmers' Maharashtra Protest: The march started from Nashik.

Mumbai:  The state of Maharashtra is witnessing an unprecedented protest with at least 35,000 farmers marching in Mumbai demanding a complete loan waiver. The march started from Nashik district and the protesting farmers entered the state capital today.


They camped at the Thane-Mumbai border this morning before heading for the KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion. The traffic police say they are prepared and have also issued a traffic advisory to avoid jams in the city. Elaborate security arrangements are also in place, police said. The protest has been called by All India Kisan Sabha. 

Here are the live updates on the farmers' protest in Maharashtra.




Mar 11, 2018
19:32 (IST)
Aditya Thackrey met the protesting farmers this evening. 
