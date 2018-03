Maharashtra Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Marchers Pour Into Mumbai Streets

Farmers' Maharashtra Protest: The march started from Nashik.

Here are the live updates on the farmers' protest in Maharashtra.



19:32 (IST) Aditya Thackrey met the protesting farmers this evening. #WATCH: Over 30,000 farmers of All India Kisan Sabha march in protest demanding a complete loan waiver among other demands. The march started from Nashik and reached Mumbai today. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/dKinWWnmhf - ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018 Aditya Thackrey met the protesting farmers this evening.

The state of Maharashtra is witnessing an unprecedented protest with at least 35,000 farmers marching in Mumbai demanding a complete loan waiver. The march started from Nashik district and the protesting farmers entered the state capital today.They camped at the Thane-Mumbai border this morning before heading for the KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion. The traffic police say they are prepared and have also issued a traffic advisory to avoid jams in the city. Elaborate security arrangements are also in place, police said. The protest has been called by All India Kisan Sabha.