Maharashtra Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Marchers Pour Into Mumbai Streets

Mumbai: The state of Maharashtra is witnessing an unprecedented protest with at least 35,000 farmers marching in Mumbai demanding a complete loan waiver. The march started from Nashik district and the protesting farmers entered the state capital today.
They camped at the Thane-Mumbai border this morning before heading for the KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion. The traffic police say they are prepared and have also issued a traffic advisory to avoid jams in the city. Elaborate security arrangements are also in place, police said. The protest has been called by All India Kisan Sabha.
Aditya Thackrey met the protesting farmers this evening.
#WATCH: Over 30,000 farmers of All India Kisan Sabha march in protest demanding a complete loan waiver among other demands. The march started from Nashik and reached Mumbai today. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/dKinWWnmhf- ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018
