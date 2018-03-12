50,000 Farmers Reach Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Plan To Gherao Assembly On The farmers, who had camped at the KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion, began moving towards the Azad Maidan, about 15 km away, little after midnight

Share EMAIL PRINT About 25,000 famers started their long march on Tuesday. Mumbai: The "sea of red" that arrived in Mumbai yesterday reached the Azad Maidan before the crack of dawn. At least 50,000 farmers walked through the night, for five hours, so that students who will be writing their Board exams today aren't inconvenienced. A lit-up Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus provided a spectacular backdrop as the farmer contingent, swelling by the day, marched to the tunes of folk songs.



The farmers, who had camped at the KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion, began moving towards the Azad Maidan, about 15 km away, little after midnight. They will spend the next few hours at the Maidan as they negotiate with the government before gheraoing the Vidhan Sabha, two kms from here, as was planned before the farmers began their gruelling long march on Tuesday. A complete loan waiver and transfer of land to tribal farmers are among their key demands.



Senior Minister Girish Mahajan, who also marched around 3.30 am, told NDTV that the Maharashtra government has been in touch with the farmers ever since their march began. The chief minister has been monitoring the situation, he said.



In November last year, the Devendra Fadnavis government had announced loan waiver for farmers after the state witnessed a 10-day long protest by farmers. Without mentioning figures or who would be eligible, he had promised that it would be the "biggest loan waiver in Maharashtra's history". Last month, state Governor Vidyasagar Rao told the state assembly that said the government has transferred more than Rs. 12,000 crore into bank accounts of more than 31 lakh farmers.



But the farmers demand the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, which mandates that farmers be paid one-and-a-half times the cost of production and the Minimum Support Price be fixed for their produce.



Government sources suggest the protesters will not be allowed to proceed beyond Azad Maidan and a delegation will be allowed to come to the Vidhan Bhavan to meet the Chief Minister. The Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha or AIKS, which is spearheading the protest, says they are willing to consider what the government offers.



Sunday's protests did not affect traffic in Mumbai, which last year was witness to the huge, silent demonstrations by Maratha groups.





The "sea of red" that arrived in Mumbai yesterday reached the Azad Maidan before the crack of dawn. At least 50,000 farmers walked through the night, for five hours, so that students who will be writing their Board exams today aren't inconvenienced. A lit-up Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus provided a spectacular backdrop as the farmer contingent, swelling by the day, marched to the tunes of folk songs.The farmers, who had camped at the KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion, began moving towards the Azad Maidan, about 15 km away, little after midnight. They will spend the next few hours at the Maidan as they negotiate with the government before gheraoing the Vidhan Sabha, two kms from here, as was planned before the farmers began their gruelling long march on Tuesday. A complete loan waiver and transfer of land to tribal farmers are among their key demands.Senior Minister Girish Mahajan, who also marched around 3.30 am, told NDTV that the Maharashtra government has been in touch with the farmers ever since their march began. The chief minister has been monitoring the situation, he said.In November last year, the Devendra Fadnavis government had announced loan waiver for farmers after the state witnessed a 10-day long protest by farmers. Without mentioning figures or who would be eligible, he had promised that it would be the "biggest loan waiver in Maharashtra's history". Last month, state Governor Vidyasagar Rao told the state assembly that said the government has transferred more than Rs. 12,000 crore into bank accounts of more than 31 lakh farmers.But the farmers demand the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, which mandates that farmers be paid one-and-a-half times the cost of production and the Minimum Support Price be fixed for their produce. Government sources suggest the protesters will not be allowed to proceed beyond Azad Maidan and a delegation will be allowed to come to the Vidhan Bhavan to meet the Chief Minister. The Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha or AIKS, which is spearheading the protest, says they are willing to consider what the government offers.Sunday's protests did not affect traffic in Mumbai, which last year was witness to the huge, silent demonstrations by Maratha groups.