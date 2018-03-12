Why Farmers Braved Cruel Heat, Blistered Feet To March To Mumbai: 10 Points

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government was "sensitive and positive" towards their demands.

Mumbai: Thousands of distressed farmers holding red flags marched into Mumbai yesterday and walked through the night to reach the Azad Maidan with an aim to be heard by the Maharashtra government. They began their 180-km march -- now being referred to as the "sea of red" for their banners, caps and swelling-by-the-day strength -- from Nashik on Tuesday. The 50,000-strong farmer contingent had planned to gherao the Vidhan Sabha today, but a delegation of farmers instead met the representatives of the state government who have assured speedy action. Amid praises for their peaceful march, Poonam Mahajan BJP lawmaker from Mumbai, however, wondered why the farmers were holding the flag of Communists? Hope the long march isn't political, she said.