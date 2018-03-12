5 Demands Of Farmers Who Marched 180 Km To Mumbai

Mumbai: Farmers' fury has spilled onto the streets of Mumbai. Over 50, 000 distressed farmers lead by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) marched 180 km, braving the heat, from Nashik to Mumbai, in five days. Angry farmers are demanding answers from the government over several long pending demands. Farmers say they will put their demands directly before the lawmakers while the Maharashtra Assembly session is on. While the government is under pressure over the unprecedented silent 'long march' of farmers in the pre-election year, other political parties including the Shiv Sena, a miffed NDA ally, has come out openly in strong support of the farmers. The 'sea of red' marching through localities have caught the people's imagination and many can be seen talking to farmers and clicking selfies with them.
Here are the top 5 demands of the farmers:
Protesting farmers are demanding a complete and unconditional waiver of loans and electricity bills; All India Kisan Sabha has alleged that 1,753 debt-ridden farmers have killed themselves since June 2017
A profit of 1.5 times the input cost for farm produce is one of the key demands of farmers
Farmers want the immediate implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, which safeguards interests of small farmers
Farmers want compensation for crop losses due to unseasonal rain, hailstorm and attack by pink bollworm, in February.
The All India Kisan Sabha secretary said, "We want the state government to stop forceful acquisition of farm lands in the name of development projects like the super highway and tracks for bullet trains." Farmers demand implementation of Forest Rights Act, which will benefit the tribal population