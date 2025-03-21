"Looking Forward To Working Together": Bill Gates On Meet With D Fadnavis

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said he is looking forward to collaborate with the Maharashtra government on digital platforms for women's livelihoods and Artificial Intelligence-driven solutions in healthcare and agriculture.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the billionaire philanthropist here on Thursday.

"I'm excited about opportunities to collaborate on digital platforms for women's livelihoods and AI-driven solutions in sectors like health and agriculture. Looking forward to working together to improve lives across Maharashtra," Mr Gates posted on X, tagging the chief minister.

After the meeting at the state guesthouse 'Sahyadri' on Thursday, D Fadnavis had said they discussed, among other things, the government's women-centric schemes such as 'Lakhpati Didi' and 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' besides adoption of fast-changing latest technologies including AI.

The Gates Foundation will partner with the state government to make Maharashtra malaria-free, the CM had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)