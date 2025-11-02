Watch: Maharashtra Auto Driver Turns Three-Wheeler Into Luxury Ride With AC, Power Windows

In India, innovation often shines through in the most surprising wayys, and a recent viral video from Maharashtra is a perfect example. The clip highlights the impressive creativity of a local auto-rickshaw driver who turned his regular three-wheeler into a uniquely luxurious ride, offering both comfort and convenience for passengers.

It shows an auto-rickshaw driver who has completely revamped his standard three-wheeler into a "luxury ride." The upgraded auto now boasts features like power windows, air conditioning, and convertible seats, offering passengers an experience that rivals a premium car.

The video reveals that the customised auto features has four doors, two on each side, and a rear seat that converts into a bed, making it ideal for long-distance travel. There's also generous boot space at the back, allowing passengers to store their luggage with ease. This video was shot in the Badnera area of Amravati district, Maharashtra.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing admiration and amusement from users across platforms. Users flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from humour to genuine appreciation for the driver's creativity and craftsmanship. Many praised the practicality and design of the modified vehicle, highlighting its spacious interior and thoughtful features.

One user jokingly tagged the Tesla CEO, writing, "Elon Musk, please see this."

Some users compared it to a luxurious vehicles like Thar, while others praised the space and beauty of the auto. Another user called it a "Luxurious auto."

Some users were curious about the cost of the modification, asking how much it took to transform the auto into a luxury ride.