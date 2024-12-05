Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Date, History And Significance Of BR Ambedkar's Contributions

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed annually on December 6, commemorates the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, an architect of modern India and a champion of social justice. Dr Ambedkar, a pivotal figure in India's fight against caste-based discrimination and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, died in 1956. The 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas this year will be observed at Prerna Sthal of Parliament House Complex on Friday.

Dr Ambedkar's legacy is celebrated for his relentless efforts toward achieving social equality, justice and empowerment of marginalised communities. Born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, he rose to prominence as a scholar, lawyer, economist and leader of the oppressed. Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to eradicating caste discrimination and uplifting Dalits, advocating for a society based on equality and dignity for all.

The day holds special significance in Maharashtra, where it is observed as a public holiday. Thousands of followers gather at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, Dr Ambedkar's final resting place, to pay homage. People from across the country and beyond visit the memorial to honour his contributions. Ceremonies include garlanding his statue, offering flowers and recalling his teachings. Devotees chant slogans like "Baba Saheb Amar Rahe" to celebrate his enduring impact.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas also highlights Dr Ambedkar's pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution, which embodies principles of liberty, equality and fraternity. His vision continues to inspire movements for social reform and justice in India.

Dr Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1927, he led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.