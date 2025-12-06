Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: History And Significance Of The Day That Honours Dr BR Ambedkar's Legacy

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed every year on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr Ambedkar, who is known for his efforts to bring social justice and equality, passed away on December 6, 1956.

He was a key figure in drafting the Indian Constitution and played a crucial role in shaping the country's democratic framework. Dr Ambedkar's contributions to Indian society are immense, and his legacy continues to inspire movements for social justice and equality.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Significance

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds significant significance as a tribute to Dr Ambedkar's legacy. The day serves as a reminder of his tireless efforts to eradicate caste-based discrimination and promote social equality. It is an opportunity to reflect on his teachings and commitment to building a just and inclusive society.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Leaders Pay Tributes

This year, thousands gathered at his memorial in Mumbai's Dadar area to pay tributes to the social reformer. A helicopter showered flower petals over 'Chaityabhoomi', and copies of the Constitution were presented to the attendees.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered tributes. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also joined them in offering floral tributes to him at the Prerana Sthal on Parliament premises.

PM Modi recalled Ambedkar's 'visionary' leadership. "Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values," PM Modi wrote on X. "May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat."

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those who paid tributes to Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' in Shivaji Park. Other leaders across the country also paid tributes and vowed to follow Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's teachings.