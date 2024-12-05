Maharashtra Government Declares Holiday On Dec 6: What's Open, What's Closed

Maharashtra government has declared holiday on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

The Maharashtra government has declared a holiday on Friday, December 6, to commemorate Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. As per a circular, local holiday will be observed in all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and suburban districts to mark Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Dr Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956.

This is the third local holiday given by the Maharashtra government this year after Dahi Handi and Ganesh Visarjan.

However, the exchanges BSE and NSE have not issued any holiday circular, so it's not confirmed if markets are shut on December 6.

Special Trains

Central Railway has announced the schedule of 14 additional trains for Mahaparinirvan Diwas. These trains from Aurangabad, Adilabad, Nagpur and Sholapur will reach Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on December 6.

Swapnil Nila, CPRO Central Railway, further said, "Apart from these trains, 12 additional suburban trains will also be run by the Central Railways, out of which 6 trains will be run on the main line and 6 on the Harbour Line."

"Nearly 300 additional RPF staff has been deployed to ensure the safety of passengers," he added.

How Mahaparinirvan Diwas will be observed

A large number of people are expected to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar at Chaitanyabhoomi at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where he was cremated.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

He was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1927, Dr Ambedkar led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.