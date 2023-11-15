Lucky US Man Wins $416,322 Lottery Jackpot After Dismissing Email As Scam

The man thought he was being scammed with a surprise six-figure lottery win.

In a surprising turn of events, a Michigan man found himself the lucky winner of an over $400,000 lottery jackpot, despite not even knowing he had entered the drawing. The unsuspecting individual, who has chosen to remain anonymous, had unknowingly accumulated entries into the state's second-chance lottery through his online gaming activities.

Upon receiving the email notification of his win, he initially dismissed it as a scam, finding it hard to believe that he could have won such a substantial amount without even realizing he was participating. However, after verifying the authenticity of the message, he was overwhelmed with disbelief and excitement.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the 67-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $416,322 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on October 11. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the eligible BIG CA$H Second Chance Jackpot games online.

"I play games online a lot, but I had no idea I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway when playing certain games," said the player. "I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying I'd won a $416,322 second chance prize, and I figured it was a scam email since I didn't enter a giveaway.

"When I called the Michigan Lottery, I realized I'd been earning entries without even knowing it. I still can't believe this is real. It is a crazy feeling to win such a large lottery prize!"

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to share them with his family and then save the remainder.