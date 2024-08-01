US Woman Learns Of Rs 1.73 Crore Lottery Win From Spam Email

The windfall will allow her to pay some bills and make investments.

A woman in the US learned about her $207,199 (Rs 1.73 crore) lottery win through an email in her Spam folder. The 54-year-old woman, who preferred to remain nameless, told lottery officials she was wary of the email since it was discovered as a junk, as per a report in New York Post. But it later turned out that she had been winning her drawing entries for the Second Chance online lottery games.

"I didn't know that by playing certain games online I was earning entries into a second chance drawing, so I was confused when I came across an email from the Michigan Lottery in my spam folder saying I'd won a $207,199 BIG CA$H Second Chance jackpot prize," the woman from Macomb County in Michigan was quoted as saying by the Post.

She found out about the prize through little bit of research.

"After looking into it, I figured out how I had earned the entries, and then I checked three different times to make sure the email was real," said the woman.

The windfall will allow her to pay some bills and make investments.

Since the BIG CA$H Second Chance games launched in 2022, players have won more than $8 million in progressive prizes, according to lottery organisers.

Other big lottery wins

A mystery person in the US state of New Jersey won a whopping $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot in March this year. It was the fifth-largest prize ever won by Mega Millions players and the first time in 2024 that a ticket matched all the numbers needed to get the grand prize. The estimated jackpot was also the eighth largest in US lottery history.

In April, Cheng Saephan, a 46-year-old immigrant from Laos battling cancer, defied the odds by winning a staggering $1.3 billion on the Powerball lottery. Officials confirmed Mr Saephan purchased the winning ticket for the April 7th draw in Portland, Oregon.