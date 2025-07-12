Toddler Dies After Getting Entangled In US Hotel Room's Window Blind Cord

In a freak accident, a two-year-old child has died after he was found entangled in the window blinds of an Alabama hotel. The incident took place on July 4 when Kiere DeAndre Jaden Daniels Jr. was at a Hampton Inn on Colonnade Parkway with his family for a reunion over the holiday weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office report obtained by People, little Kiere was found by the family, entangled within a "window blind cord inside their hotel room".

The Birmingham police, Birmingham firefighters and Rocky Ridge firefighters were dispatched to the hotel immediately after the emergency call was made. CPR was then performed on Kiere, and he was transported to the Children's Hospital in Birmingham.

At the time of transporting him to the hospital, Kiere had shallow breathing as per the authorities and the witness report. After arriving at the hospital, Kiere was put on life support, where he battled until he couldn't and died at 11:58 pm on Thursday, July 10.

"The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. At this time, there has been no evidence of foul play found associated with the death," read the coroner's report.

Meanwhile, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office ruled Kiere's death accidental.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the sad news, social media users questioned where the elders were when the boy got entangled in the window blind cord.

"And where were the parents! You can't take your eyes off a toddler!" said one user while another added: "Tragic and heart breaking. Where were the parents? I hope the hotel doesn't get blamed."

A third commented: "So sad. Now you cannot buy blinds with cords like this...for this very reason."