"Lost My Dad...": IITian Turns Personal Loss And Financial Struggles Into Inspiration For Many

Sidhanth didn't stop there. He co-founded a marketing agency, which reached Rs 5 lakh in monthly revenue.

Read Time: 2 mins

Some users praised his perseverance and maturity.
  • Sidhanth Singh lost his father at 17 and faced financial hardships in Bengaluru
  • He enrolled at IIT BHU while managing household duties and limited family income
  • Sidhanth started trading and launched a gaming startup with over 250 users in college
A story of perseverance from an IIT BHU student has inspired thousands online. Sidhanth Singh shared how he overcame personal loss and financial challenges to rebuild his life and achieve success at a young age.

Sidhanth Singh lost his father at just 17 years old. In an expensive city like Bengaluru, his family's monthly income dropped to Rs 30,000, forcing him to prepare for college while managing household responsibilities. Despite these difficult circumstances, he didn't give up and enrolled at IIT BHU.

During his first year at IIT, Sidhanth began trading and even launched a gaming startup, which successfully amassed over 250 users. Although the project wasn't successful, he continued to explore new opportunities. He worked in private equity and later gained experience as an analyst at a family office.

In his post he mentioned, " Tried out a marketing agency and scaled it to Rs 5 lakh per month revenue.
Travelled to 4 countries in one year.
Payed off my college fees from trading before finishing college.
And now trying to print my ideas of capitalism, free markets, community and society into the real world and impact more lives."

Sidhanth explained that progress is possible despite difficulties. He believes it's important to get up every day and take small steps, even if the odds are against you.

Social Media Reaction

His story inspired many on social media. Some users praised his perseverance and maturity, while one shared that he too had lost his father at a young age and drew inspiration from Sidhanth's journey.

One user commented, "Well done in picking up the right path Sid…your story resonates as I too lost my dad at 16 and began working at 17 while still in college…wish you well."

Another user noted, "Lost My dad at 17 too. Hustling in CSE for Family.
Hope Everything goes right."

"Stay strong. You are already winning the race," added a third user.

