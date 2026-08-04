Lost Coffee Grinder Lid? AI Researched, Designed And Delivered Perfect 3D File In Minutes

For years, 3D printing has struggled to achieve widespread mainstream adoption, largely because of the high costs, overall operational complexity, and the steep learning curve required to master intricate computer-aided design (CAD) software. Although the technology is popular among tech enthusiasts, its practical utility remains highly restricted for the general public. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, however, is rapidly blurring the boundaries, as highlighted in a recent social media post, where an individual detailed how he successfully manufactured a replacement lid for his coffee grinder. Instead of spending hours drafting a blueprint, he merely entered a straightforward text prompt into an AI application, which instantly generated a flawless, print-ready 3D file on its very first attempt

Austin Petersmith, the co-founder and CEO of Howie, an AI-powered calendar secretary, explained that he lost the lid to his coffee grinder and decided to seek AI's help to engineer a brand-new replacement.

"I lost the lid to my coffee grinder and Codex tracked down the part, found the dimensions, and made me a 3D print file that fit perfectly in one shot," said Petersmith.

Petersmith also shared a screenshot of his conversation with the AI tool, where he barely provided any information regarding the grinder's dimensions.

"Make me a CAD design to replace the hopper lid for my 2012 Baratza Encore coffee grinder. Do all the research yourself to figure out the dimensions and design it. This must be perfect in one shot," wrote Petersmith.

After working for nearly 20 minutes, Codex returned with the accurate dimensions and provided the CAD files for Petersmith to simply print the lid.



"Done. I created a tolerance-friendly, self-centring lid based on Baratza's original 6010/current 1010 lid family and a measured stock-hopper interface reference," it stated.

Quizzed to summarise the steps it took to make the perfect-fit design, Codex highlighted that it intially identified the original part by researching Baratza's 2012 parts catalogue. However, after receiving some conflicting measurements, it compared official product photography with the grinder's known dimensions whilst searching for proven printable accessories that connect to the original hopper and lid.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Mind Blown'

As the post gained traction, social media users were impressed by Petersmith's little experiment, highlighting that 3D printing could finally be accessible to the common people.

"I had the same experience with a vacuum part. Mind blown," said one user while another added: "Are we getting a 3D printing resurgence now that this sort of thing is possible?"

A third commented: "This is probably the breakthrough that makes 3d printing useful to the average person. You just say what you need in a vague abstraction, and then it manifests."

A fourth said: "This is pretty damn good. It's a simple product, sure, but it's something that opens the door for newbies like me in this stuff. Now it's possible to get things made for 3D printing without burning through tons of energy and time."