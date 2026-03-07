Lost At Railway Station At 4, Man Reunites With Father After Decades In China

A man who was separated from his family as a small child has finally been reunited with his biological father after more than two decades. The emotional reunion took place in northeastern China and brought an end to a long and difficult journey that began when he was lost at a railway station at the age of four, reported South China Morning Post.

28-year-old Zhang Yunpeng met his father, Zhang Jiucheng, during an event held in Huainan County, Jilin Province, China, on March 2nd. Upon meeting face to face after many years, father and son embraced, their eyes welling with tears.

During the meeting, Zhang Jiucheng said that he finally had the chance to see his son after more than two decades. In Chinese, which had become somewhat weak due to his long stay abroad, Zhang Yunpeng told his father that he loved him very much.

Went missing At A Railway Station

Zhang Yunpeng went missing at Shenyang Railway Station in Liaoning Province in 2001. He was only four years old at the time. According to reports, his uncle left him at the station for a while to buy ice cream, and the child disappeared.

When he was later found, he was sent to a municipal welfare center, where he was renamed Shen Huaibai.

A Difficult Life Abroad After Adoption

In 2005, a Canadian couple adopted him, and he moved to Canada with them. However, the couple divorced just three months later, and neither of them expressed a desire to take responsibility for him.

Local authorities then sent Zhang to live with a homestay family. However, the family already had nine children, so he couldn't receive much attention and care.

When Zhang Yunpeng disappeared, his father was in prison. His mother later left the family and remarried.

According to Zhang Yunpeng, after completing his secondary education, he had to work to support himself.

Searching For Biological Parents

Last year, Zhang decided to find his biological parents after seeing several successful reunion stories on social media. To do this, he contacted an organisation called "Baby Returning Home," which helps reunite people with their biological families.

The organisation requested Gao Yang, a Chinese PhD student living in Canada, to volunteer to help Zhang.

Gao Yang said that when he first saw Zhang Yunpeng, he looked very thin and distressed.

Confirmed By DNA Test

Zhang Yunpeng gave a blood sample, which was sent to China's national DNA database. Within a few days, the test confirmed the identity of his biological parents.

After seeing a photo of his son, Zhang Jiucheng said he immediately recognized him. According to him, he looked exactly like him and didn't need any further confirmation.

Father's Resolution After Reunion

Before meeting his son face-to-face, Zhang Jiucheng sent him 10,000 yuan, or about 1,400 US dollars.

He said he would do his best to bridge the gap of the past years and give his son the best things in life.