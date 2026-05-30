LinkedIn Job Posting Accidentally Reveals Role Promised To Internal Candidate

A viral LinkedIn job posting for a Senior Lead Finance Analyst at a US-based tech company has sparked social media backlash after explicitly naming an internal employee as the pre-selected hire. The embarrassing error was caught by a job applicant who took to social media to share a screenshot of the job listing with detailed information on what was expected from the prospective candidates.

Describing the HR as 'incompetent', the applicant sarcastically congratulated the internal employee, named Richard Evans, who had already been recommended for the job.

"Congrats Richard Evans, on landing the Sr Lead Fin Analyst at Lumen! In the future, after they are finished f***ing around with external candidates who won't for a second be considered!" the user wrote in an expletive-ridden Reddit post, adding: "F**k these incompetent HR idiots."

In the job description, the company described the role as challenging that can help shape the future of AI-ready connectivity before revealing Evans' name.

"Richard Evans is being recommended for the role of Sr Lead Finance Analyst 342273," read the description.

Read The Job Listing Here:

Senior Lead Finance Analyst

Lumen Technologies. United States (Remote)

At Lumen, you'll work on infrastructure customers rely on today and build for what's next, where performance, security, and resilience matter.

This is a high accountability environment where bold ideas drive real innovation for our customers, partners, and industry. The work is challenging, expectations are clear, and trust is built into how we operate. If you're ready to take ownership, deliver meaningful impact. and help shape the future of Al-ready connectivity, join us today.

The Role

Notice of Job Opportunity - Richard Evans is being recommended for the role of Sr Lead Finance Analyst 342273.



The Senior Lead Finance Analyst will play a critical role in managing and optimising Operating Expenses (OPEX) across the enterprise. This position combines strong financial acumen with advanced technical skills, including Al-driven analytics, to deliver actionable.

Check The Viral Post:

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As the post gained traction, job seekers criticised corporate hiring practices. However, some users stated that many organisations are legally required to list openings publicly even when an internal candidate is already locked into the role.

"The alternative is that they could have pretended that it was open to anyone, conducted interviews, and then hired the person they had already intended to hire," said one user, while another added: "To be honest, a lot of companies are legally required to have a job posting under the right circumstances. A lot of government and para-govt require this."

A third commented: "At least they're being transparent about it instead of making people waste time interviewing for a job that's already decided. Still sucks to see, but some companies just legally have to post these even when the hire is locked in.'

A fourth said: "Yeah, I just got passed over internally for a job for the 4th straight time in a row for a person they obviously intended the job to be given to before I ever interviewed, despite being told they had 'no specific person' in mind."