Led By A Corgi, 7 Dogs In China Escape Thieves And Trek 17 km Home Together: "Band Of Little Brothers"

In a remarkable display of loyalty and survival, seven dogs that were allegedly stolen for the illegal dog meat trade in Jilin, China, escaped from a transport truck and travelled approximately 17 km together to return to their owners. According to South China Morning Post, the dogs -- all neighbours from the same village had been snatched from three different households. They allegedly managed to break out of their cage and jump from a moving truck on the Changshuang Expressway. Over the course of two days, the pack navigated highways and open fields, refusing to separate.

On March 16, a video was recorded by a man surnamed Lu showing seven dogs moving together along a busy highway in Changchun. The footage, which quickly circulated online, captured the dogs maintaining a rather interesting formation. It was observed that a Corgi appeared to lead the group from the front, often turning back as if to check on the others. A Golden Retriever was seen walking along the outer edge, seemingly keeping watch. At the centre, an injured German Shepherd, which was limping, was surrounded by the group, with their pace adjusted to match its condition.

Lu attempted to guide them to safety, but the dogs ignored his calls. He later shared the video on Douyin, along with an appeal for local authorities to intervene. As the video gained traction, volunteers were mobilised, and even a drone was deployed to help track the animals and ensure their safe return.

Lu told mainland Chinese media outlet Dahe Daily, "They resemble a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison – nothing like stray dogs."

Watch the video here:

China: Heroic corgi leads 7 stolen dogs back home after daring escape from meat truck, travel back 17 kilometers - Watch the viral video pic.twitter.com/KNfOvKc1h9 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 24, 2026

By March 19, it was confirmed by a volunteer that all seven dogs had been reunited with their owners, who belonged to three different households. Reports suggested that the dogs had travelled for nearly two days, covering more than 17 kilometres. The owners expressed relief after their return, thankful that their pets had made it back safely.

"We are so lucky they came back, not to be eaten," the owner of a German shepherd and a Golden Retriever said. Another owner proudly mentioned her Corgi, known for its cleverness and ability to find its way home.

In China, dog theft is treated as a criminal offence, with penalties depending on the animal's value. Despite this, cases of stolen pets have been reported in cities like Changchun, Harbin, and Dalian. A few dog meat restaurants still operate in northern China, where locals believe consuming dog meat helps them brave the harsh winters. However, the practice is shrouded in controversy. Dog farms are a rarity due to the high costs of raising dogs, making stray dogs and stolen pets a cheaper alternative for meat suppliers.

Internet Reactions

The story gained massive traction online, with the original video amassing over 230 million views in China, as the dogs' journey was widely seen as both remarkable and emotional. Many expressed relief that the dogs narrowly escaped a grim fate. Some also praised the swift action of the authorities and animal welfare groups involved in the rescue operation.

One user wrote, "Oh my God, this is the kind of story that just restores your faith a little. These dogs went through something terrifying, and instead of breaking, they stuck together, trusted each other, and found their way home like a little family. Led by that tiny corgi too… I can't even handle how sweet that is. It just shows how loyal, smart, and deeply connected animals are—they don't give up, and they don't leave each other behind. Honestly, they're better than most humans in moments like this."

Another said, "Meanwhile humans get lost with Google Maps, a full tank of gas, and still call AAA. But a corgi leads 6 homies 17 km through highways like it's nothing. We really are the inferior species in this world."

A third said, "Seven dogs, 17 km. Led by a corgi. This isn't just a story about animals finding their way home; it's loyalty, leadership, and pure heart on four legs. Imagine being kidnapped, scared, and still travelling together to get back to the people who love you. Meanwhile, humans get lost in their own neighbourhoods. The courage, the coordination, the bond… this is next level. Someone give that corgi a medal, please."

A fourth added, "Think about the communication involved. Seven different dogs from seven different homes decided, "We're staying together until everyone is safe." That's better teamwork than most corporate offices can manage. Happy to see they are home safe."