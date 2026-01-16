Kerala Student Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Fire-Spitting Car In Bengaluru

A Kerala student faced a big fine in Bengaluru after taking his modified car for a joyride. The car was altered to spit fire from its exhaust, which is illegal on public roads. The student paid Rs 1.11 lakh to the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO) as a penalty.

Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that public roads are not meant for performing stunts and clarified that modifying a vehicle's exhaust to emit sparks or flames is illegal. They also warned that those who engage in such activities will face consequences.

Watch Video Here:

Fire from the exhaust? Expect the cost. Public roads aren't stunt posts.



ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳು ಸ್ಟಂಟ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಜಾಗವಲ್ಲ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ವಾಹನದ ಎಕ್ಸಾಸ್ಟ್ (Exhaust) ಮಾರ್ಪಡಿಸಿ ಕಿಡಿ ಅಥವಾ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹೊರಬರುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡುವುದು ಕಾನೂನುಬಾಹಿರ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಾಹಸಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕ ಬೆಲೆ ತೆರಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ನೆನಪಿರಲಿ.#NoStunts… pic.twitter.com/c6cJOShJaW — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) January 15, 2026

The traffic department shared a video showing flames coming out of a car's exhaust, followed by an official letter from the RTO to the police. The video also displayed a receipt for a fine of Rs 1,11,500, and finally, a police officer was seen standing next to the modified car.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the Bengaluru traffic police for taking action against the student. One user commented, "Glad that you stayed firm and fined maximum penalty. It's time to be very strict against violations."

Another user noted, "Great work Bengaluru Traffic Police."

