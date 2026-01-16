Advertisement
Kerala Student Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Fire-Spitting Car In Bengaluru

Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that public roads are not meant for performing stunts.

Read Time: 2 mins
Kerala Student Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Fire-Spitting Car In Bengaluru
Social media users praised the Bengaluru traffic police for taking action against the student.
  • A Kerala student was fined Rs 1.11 lakh for a modified car in Bengaluru
  • The car emitted flames from its exhaust, illegal on public roads
  • Bengaluru Traffic Police warned stunts and flame modifications are prohibited
A Kerala student faced a big fine in Bengaluru after taking his modified car for a joyride. The car was altered to spit fire from its exhaust, which is illegal on public roads. The student paid Rs 1.11 lakh to the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO) as a penalty.

Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that public roads are not meant for performing stunts and clarified that modifying a vehicle's exhaust to emit sparks or flames is illegal. They also warned that those who engage in such activities will face consequences.

Watch Video Here:

The traffic department shared a video showing flames coming out of a car's exhaust, followed by an official letter from the RTO to the police. The video also displayed a receipt for a fine of Rs 1,11,500, and finally, a police officer was seen standing next to the modified car.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the Bengaluru traffic police for taking action against the student. One user commented, "Glad that you stayed firm and fined maximum penalty. It's time to be very strict against violations."

Another user noted, "Great work Bengaluru Traffic Police."
 

