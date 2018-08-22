Kerala Floods: In Touching Video, People Applaud As Army Delivers Medicines

A screenshot from a video shows people in Kerala applauding the army.

As Kerala prepares to deal with the aftermath of the worst floods it has seen in a century, the army has been working around-the-clock with the National Disaster Response Force, private groups and local fishermen to provide relief to the affected. Just a quick look at the Indian army's official Instagram account will show you dozens of heartwarming stories where army personnel have courageously rescued people stranded in floodwater and trapped on rooftops, and dropped relief material to flood-affected areas. Now, a touching video shows how the people of Kerala are thanking the armed forces - with heartfelt applause.

A video of the rescue and relief operations carried out at Chatengkeri was shared by the army 16 hours ago. It shows about 20 people standing in ankle-deep water, clapping as army personnel carry in boxes full of medicine.

"Engineer Task Force of 120 Engineer regiment along with Military Hospital Thiruvananthapuram carried medicine to affected people," said the caption accompanying the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed almost 85,000 times and has collected hundreds of comments thanking the army for their help.

"Salute to the Indian army for always being there for us when in need. The country is proud of your efforts," wrote one commenter. "Service Before Self! Salute to these bravehearts," said another. "Respect," a third wrote.

The delivery of medicines is especially important to Kerala, where hundreds have been injured in the ferocious floods, and spread of diseases is a major concern, given the non-availability of clean drinking water. The health ministry has set up 3,700 medical camps across the state and put six specialized medical teams on standby.

The Kerala floods started after the authorities were forced to release water from 35 dams after the state received 250 per cent more rain than normal between August 8 and 15.