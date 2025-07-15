Army Conducts 'Prachand Shakti' Exercise In UP, Showcases Changing Warfare Dynamics

Advertisement
New Delhi:

 In a major step towards battlefield modernisation, the Ram Division of the India Army conducted a high-impact demonstration titled 'Prachand Shakti' at the Kharga Corps Field Training Area, in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Monday.

The exercise focused on the employment of disruptive technologies by infantry units in Strike Corps operations, showcasing the Army's technological transformation in real-time combat scenarios.

According to the Indian Army, this event highlighted the changing dynamics of warfare, where Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), AI-enabled systems, loitering munitions, and autonomous platforms are playing a pivotal role in redefining operational capabilities.

