Army Conducts 'Prachand Shakti' Exercise In UP, Showcases Changing Warfare Dynamics

In a major step towards battlefield modernisation, the Ram Division of the India Army conducted a high-impact demonstration titled 'Prachand Shakti' at the Kharga Corps Field Training Area, in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Monday.
The exercise focused on the employment of disruptive technologies by infantry units in Strike Corps operations, showcasing the Army's technological transformation in real-time combat scenarios.
According to the Indian Army, this event highlighted the changing dynamics of warfare, where Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), AI-enabled systems, loitering munitions, and autonomous platforms are playing a pivotal role in redefining operational capabilities.
This demonstration was part of the Indian Army's broader initiative under the 'Year of Tech Absorption', aimed at integrating indigenous and advanced technological solutions from civilian innovators into military operations.
It reflects the Army's strategic push towards greater self-reliance and the adoption of cutting-edge innovations, an official said.
He stated that the core objective of the event was to demonstrate how such disruptive technologies can significantly enhance the agility, lethality, and survivability of infantry formations engaged in deep offensive missions conducted by Strike Corps.
This initiative reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to technological advancement, innovation, and future-readiness in a constantly evolving threat environment.
