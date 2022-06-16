Kenny Sebastian Shares Photo Of English Question Paper With His Name, Post Viral

The comedian then gave his own version of the question to be asked.

Famous stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian shared a photo of an examination paper on his official Instagram account on Wednesday. But what's so special about it? Well, the paper has his name in it, which has surprised the comedian.

The post has gone viral now, receiving more than 65,000 likes in just one day.

"Someone DM'd me that I am on their English term paper," Mr Sebastian said in the post. The accompanying screenshot showed a section from creative writing skills which had a paragraph on the comedian.

"This feels more like an achievement than any award honestly. Shoutout to the person who formulated the question (exam paper person?). I like how professional I am in the question. I just postponed the show, I didn't cancel it. I want to announce my tour like this as well. On English question papers," said Mr Sebastian.

The paragraph on Mr Sebastian read, "Mr. Kenny Sebastian, the popular stand-up comedian, was to perform in your school. Due to some reasons, the programme was postponed. Write a notice in about 50 words informing the students about the new date on which he is coming. You are Ali/Alisia, Secretary Arts Club, The Sunrise Public School, Delhi."

The comedian then gave his own version of the question to be asked. "Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together." 5 marks," he said.

"Also, English was my favourite subject (and teacher) in school. Full circle haha," the 31-year-old further wrote.

Instagram users were overjoyed and posted heartfelt comments on the post.

"I badly want to write these answers because English was my favourite subject too," wrote a user.

While another said, "I would unfriend classmates who pick the Ananya/Anand question over yours."