Kate Middleton Mocked By Dublin Airport After Recent Video, Internet Reacts

The 42-year-old is recovering after a "planned abdominal surgery", as per the palace.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been away from the public eye since December, leaving social media users speculating about the UK royal. According to Kensington Palace, the 42-year-old is recovering at home after a "planned abdominal surgery" in January. She was spotted at a farmer's market with her husband Prince William on March 16. The new video, published by the British media, showed a smiling Princess, dressed in a black outfit, walking with her husband, carrying shopping bags at the Windsor market. Some people allege that the woman in the video did not resemble the Princess of Wales while others say that they are happy to see Ms Middleton "happy and healthy". Amid this, Dublin Airport in Ireland took to social media to joke about the recent appearance of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The official X of Dublin Airport shared the image and wrote, "Great to see passengers looking so happy and relaxed this morning." alongside an edited image of both the royals at the airport. The manipulated image features a cut-out of the couple from their visit to the Windsor market.

This was followed by Prague Airport who shared the edited picture of the couple with the caption, "They've just arrived from @DublinAirport Where to next?"

Further, the official account of New York Sanitation shared a "photoshopped" post which showed a "residential city sidewalk, with 'Kate Middleton' putting a lidded wheelie bin on the sidewalk." They wrote, "Kate's been found! She's putting her trash out in bins!"

Kate's been found! She's putting her trash out in bins!



Be like Kate: https://t.co/7a6mQAXLeNpic.twitter.com/swwS116qHp — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) March 19, 2024

Since being shared, these posts have amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

"Your Photoshop skills are majestic, nay.., REGAL!" said a user.

"Lovely to see them out and about," said a second person.

Another wrote, "Oh no.. you didn't ..."

A person said, "Haha good humour"

"Dublin Airport has the best social media team. They deserve a raise!" commented a person.